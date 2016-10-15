Chinese-Americans Protest YG Rap Song Glorifying Robberies In Chinese Hoods

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Chinese-American community in Oakland is outraged over the lyrics of a rap song that encourage home invasion robberies in Chinese neighborhoods.
Some see it as freedom of expression, but others call it an open invitation.
The song is by the popular rapper YG aka Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson. He’s known for such hits as “Who Do You Love,” featuring Drake, and “FDT” which takes aim at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
It’s the lyrics in one of his lesser known songs, “Meet the Flockers,” that have incited protests by Chinese-Americans across the country.
First, you find a house and scope it out.
Find a Chinese neighborhood, cause they don’t believe in bank accounts.
Critics say way too many Asian families have already been robbed and burglarized. They feel the song provides a step-by-step blueprint and encourages even more criminals to target Chinese families.
Second, you find a crew and a driver, someone who ring the doorbell. And someone that ain’t scared to do what it do.
Third, you pull up at the spot. Park, watch, ring the doorbell and knock.
City leaders and Chinese-Americans protested against the song in Oakland’s Chinatown Saturday afternoon. A similar protest was planned for Philadelphia later Saturday night, where YG was performing in concert.
“Not only that people will be losing properties, but may get hurt or killed,” says community leader Carl Chan. “It’s not about you or me, it’s about us. So let’s work together”
Hot Boy Weez is a Berkeley rapper who has been convicted of robbery. He says this is about freedom of expression and songs are often a reflection of their own experience.
“If he can’t speak freely, what’s the point of rapping? You can’t use your creative side,” he insists.
Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson disagrees.
“Even if you are coming up from a life of crime, you don’t want to glorify it. You want to talk about ways to eradicate it,” she says.
Community leaders want YG to apologize and remove the song. They say even though the song speaks about one specific group, it’s part of the bigger, decades-old debate of whether gangsta rap incites and glorifies violence.
One Comment
The Chinese tend to be a bunch of 1st rate prickks to begin with and care nothing about what happens to blacks or other minority groups. The Chinese are the most materialistic pieces of shhit we have in the Bay Area. If they truly cared for more than their Mercedes and their Tiffany jewelry, then they could change their ways, but they do not.
They view blacks as slaves and mindless things that do menial jobs.
You’re an idiot Riley…Your statement has nothing to do with the current agenda…and we must live in different countries because over here chinese people are called to model minorities for a reason. Blacks think the chinese makes them look bad because they raise the standards. Why dont you try to improve yourselves before blaming others. Chinese improves test score and make advances to education. When a chinese man moves into your neighborhood your property value goes up and crime rates go down. I would much rather live with asians than with blacks and thats not a racist comment thats just common sense
What we can learn from here? Black culture is big, popular, and welcomed in China (search “Being Black in China” in Youtube).
Free speech is one thing but sharing you thugging on ripping off and messing with Chinese Americans is another. Come on by and have some fresh fried 45s. As___holes! If I said something like this about coming to a white, black or whatever neighborhood, people would be angry and upset like I am. I don’t care if it’s rap or whatever. Not cool.