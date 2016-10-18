Viral Video Of Violent Teen Fight Raises Concerns In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A disturbing viral video of a violent fight between two teens in Vallejo on was raising serious questions on Tuesday.
In the two days since it was posted on YouTube, the clip has more than 100,000 views.
In the video, two teenagers who have been identified as 15-year-old Holly Wrixon and 15-year-old Morgan Johnson are seen fighting in the driveway of a Vallejo home Sunday afternoon.
In the video, Wrixon is the blonde girl who, after exchanging words with the teen boy, appears to try and slap Johnson.
That’s when things escalate quickly. The teenage boy then grabs Wrixon and slams her to the ground.
The impact is so hard that it appears to completely disorient Wrixon and might even have briefly knocked her unconscious as her friends tend to her.
Johnson is also seen scuffling with another young woman who tried to intervene just before the body slam occurred.
While the video is upsetting and difficult to watch, the violence is not all that surprising to Vallejo resident Ronald Hedge.
“It’s so bad. It’s so evil right now that it’s hard to make a call on something like that,” said Hedge. “It’s just so ugly, but living here, I see it every day.”
After being slammed onto the ground, Wrixon appears to have a hard time getting up. As she tried to sit up, it seems she might be having a seizure.
Wrixon was taken to a local hospital, but KPIX 5 was not able to learn her current condition.
The clip has generated quite a discussion online. Some YouTube comments have called Holly the aggressor in this case while others see her as a victim of abuse.
According to reports, Vallejo police were called to the scene during the incident, but authorities had not confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation into the fight as of early Tuesday afternoon.
One Comment
This is an awesome video. Wish they should show more of these. It is so entertaining and a great break from my boring job. Just sipping a Monster energy drink and eating some KFC and rewatching this great a ss kicking.
Boring and you are a moron.
What is boring about this video? It is great.
White trash.
Yes, she is white trash.
She attacked, he defended himself… why isn’t she being charged with assult?
This is what a steady diet of violent video games and Mixed Martial Arts pay-per-view (MMA) will do to so many white males. Girl, you’re lucky you found out early…if you had gone steady or worse, married this creep, you might be dead now.
thanks for checking in self-loathing, eurotrash cuck
This is what happens when you give women rights and the idea that they can take on the world….they get taken down quickly by a bigger guy.
I hate to say it, but she attacked him. Ladies- if you want to act like a man, then don’t get butthurt when you are treated like one.
This is what equal rights looks like. A vagina doesn’t give you the right to assault people with impunity.
da troof
So a girl physically attacks a boy, he defends himself, and he is ostracised. Equality girls – if you don’t want to be hit, then don’t hit. Simple really.
Don’t hit someone unless you’re prepared to be hit back. That’s life. It’s sickening that these “reporters” are trying to play off like she’s the victim… Get real.
She had plenty of opportunities to not get body slammed, instead she tried kicking and punching a guy twice her size.
What did you want?
Being a girl doesn’t give you the right to attack someone on their own property, and they can’t defend themselves. He doesn’t strike her or continue to attack her. He drops her and walks away.
Three women assault this guy and you ‘journalists’ make out he is the bad guy. Get a grip.
This is what happens when women(overgrown babies) have rights. Recipe for disaster. Keep these animals locked up already.
The media just loves, loves to portray women in constant victimhood. “A woman can do no wrong” is their motto. Men are supposed to just take the abuse and a beating because society does not value a man’s feelings, safety, or life. Men are disposable. Well congratulations on this man who had the courage to fight back. Your news organization is overrun by radical feminist idealogues and you should seriously reconsider your staff if this kind of overt bias against men makes the pages of your news.
Would this be even on the news if it was two men of similar build??? The girl was first to be physical and without defending himself the guy can be seriously injured.
This is sensationalist news, the girl started it all and paid the consequences. If anything the charges should be filed against the girl, the guy was only defending himself. He walked away after the attacker was disabled with minimal force, didnt keep hitting and walked away even after other attackers came to attack.
Victim of abuse… LOL! Gtfo.
She attacked him, he defended himself. End of story.
Um, no. He didn’t body-slam her after a “profanity filled, VERBAL altercation” – he bodyslammed her after she PHYSICALLY attacked him. And even then when she was trying to slap/punch, he only grabbed her arms. It wasn’t until she tried to kick him, and he realized just holding her back wasn’t enough to end it, that he really fought back, and once she was disable, he stopped. What horrible, loaded introduction to that news segment.
If you hit someone, don’t be surprised if they hit back to defend themselves. More importantly, don’t hit people. It’s ridiculous that anyone would claim she’s a victim… if anyone’s a victim, he’s a victim. He was attacked by 3 people, and never laid a finger on any of them until they attacked (never laid a finger on one of them at all), and then created distance/got away… if anyone’s a victim, it’s him. Not his fault he’s stronger – being stronger doesn’t make it right to expect someone to take a beating.
He asked her numerous times to leave before she attacked him. We see the others girls attack him as well. We hear the one trying to get other people off camera to attack him also before we see her hitting him again behind the truck. At the end we hear him asking her to stop hitting him.
Note to all men… you have the right to defend yourself.