Oakland Hills Fire Horrors Remembered 25 Years Later

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – It’s been 25 years since a massive firestorm erupted in the Oakland Hills, killing 25 people and destroying 2,843 homes, 437 apartments and condos.
For those who lived through it, the images of Broadway Terrace homes ablaze and the frantic exodus from Hiller Highlands remain fresh in their minds.
The personal toll is what came to Karen Howell Wright’s mind when she responded to a post on the KPIX 5 Facebook page.
“I remember this…a family friend lost her house on Broadway Terrace…so sad to see,” she wrote.
Ash from the massive blaze fell on many local communities including across the Bay in San Francisco.
“I was a student at SFAI and living in Potrero Hill, SF at the time,” wrote John Calhoun. “When I walked outside it looked like it was snowing. The street and my car were covered with ashes. I drove to school and found out that my class was canceled. My teacher lost his home in the fire.”
James Antonio was returning from a family trip to his grandfather’s when the sky suddenly turned red.
“Coming home with my family from visiting our grandpa in Fresno, got over the Altamont Pass and the sky was glowing, dad turned the news on the radio and heard the Hills were on fire,” he wrote.
Mark Christopher April was on his way to Oakland International Airport and found his route to the Caldecott Tunnel blocked. The fire jump the Highway 24 near the Caldecott.
“I was on my way to Oakland and was turned around at the Caldecott Tunnel,’ he wrote. “Had to go through Redwood Canyon to get to the airport. The sky darkened and we flew right through the clouds of smoke.”
Maya Cooper was in her home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood and was stunned by the images on TV.
“I was sitting at home Noe Valley see the whole thing go up in smoke…devastating night!” she wrote.
One Comment
Somewhere off the side of upper Broadway Terrace sat a Chevy Blazer that had been toasted in the fire. The license pate read ‘BLAZN’. Let the ’91 fire be a reminder to all urban fire districts on the fringe of wild areas that this not be repeated!
25 people are really not that many and not worth remembering to begin with. We now have much more exciting news and do not need to be bored with this nonsense.
I just got a chance to read the comments a year after this was posted and I am appalled at your comment. Every single one of those people, all 25, including a police officer mattered. For those of us who had either lived through it or helped for the people affected to heal, you sir are a total pos. It must totally suck to be so full of yourself and to be you. What a waste of space. SMH