BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEEvacuations, Flood WarningsInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic MapBlizzard Buries SierraHuge Tree Crushes Danville HomeGet The Weather App

Billionaire Tom Steyer Is Single Biggest Spender In 2016 Election

October 24, 2016 1:45 PM By Doug Sovern
Filed Under: Billionaire, California, election 2016, San Francisco, Tom Steyer

KCBS_740 SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — A San Francisco billionaire is taking much of the credit for registering more than a million new voters this year, most of them in California.

Tom Steyer, the hedge fund manager turned environmental activist is the single biggest spender in American politics this year.

By the time he’s done, Steyer will have spent more than $75 million on this year’s elections – much of it on ads, starring him, to mobilize millennials for progressive causes.

Steyer’s NextGen Climate has registered almost 750,000 new California voters this year.

Steyer tells KCBS this is about empowering a new generation, not raising his own profile.

“Everything that we’re doing, I’m extremely proud of. Everything we’re doing stands on its own,” Steyer said.

His moves suggest Steyer will run for Governor in 2018, although he tells KCBS he’s not ready to make that decision.

“Until November 8th, there’s no reason to do anything but what we’re doing. We’ve set up these programs, and we want to finish strong, and we want to make sure that we accomplish what we set out to do, and that we feel good about it,” Steyer said.

Steyer’s progressive activism is at odds with some of his past investments in tobacco companies and private prisons – rich fodder for his opponents if he does run.

More from Doug Sovern
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia