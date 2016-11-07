BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Social Media ‘Bots’ Working To Influence U.S. Election

November 7, 2016 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Bots, Election, Social Media

KCBS_740 SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — The way we vote on Tuesday might have been shaped by forces that humans can’t detect, including the influence of bots in at least one of our social media feeds.

Computer science researchers at the University of Southern California created sophisticated algorithms to figure out, during a one-month period including presidential debates, how many tweets about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were generated not by humans, but by software.

“Looking at the content itself, but also the timing of the activity, the network structures, how information spreads from one account to another and so forth. Eventually we realized that about 15 percent of the accounts on the Twitter feed discussing elections in the U.S. are bots,” Research assistant professor Emilio Ferrara told KCBS.

More importantly, Ferrara says, these bots generated about 20-percent of the entire conversation.

Bots don’t arise spontaneously. People program them.

The research team found that the bots designed to promote Donald Trump made it appear he has grassroots support, while the bots related to Hillary Clinton have been more neutral.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lex Omnia (@TheRealLuxomni) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 6:16 am

    Grassroots are the only Trump supporters. The Elite, the Media, and the Political Parties are all against him.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Pesach Kirschner says:
      November 8, 2016 at 10:43 am

      90 percent of American Media is owned by three major corporations with Rockerfeller ties. Main stream media, is supposed to be the 3rd estate, but the 4th has surpassed the 3rd and CBS along with many others are owned by the same compoanies. Fringe Hosts like Alex Jones at infowars have more credibility then CBS/NBC and CNN and FOX along with Washington decivious. Enemies of the people

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Kay Paul says:
    November 8, 2016 at 6:18 am

    The newest form of propaganda, that uses the like system to promote the hivemind, common core, govt. etc. etc.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Admiral Thrawn (@MitthrawThrawn) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 6:41 am

    It would be nice if some examples, or a link to the study, was provided.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Dominic Sammy de Luca says:
    November 8, 2016 at 6:51 am

    CBS – Constitutional Back Stabers

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Kent Dougall ﻦ (@kentd99) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 6:56 am

    Also would have been nice to provide some idea as to who was programming the bots. What parties are responsible?

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Karen Flinders says:
    November 8, 2016 at 7:03 am

    “The research team found that the bots designed to promote Donald Trump made it appear he has grassroots support, while the bots related to Hillary Clinton have been more neutral.”

    AND THE BOTS WHO WROTE THIS STUPID ARTICLE ARE LEFTIST PROPAGANDISTS.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. TopTurtle (@TopTurtle) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 7:10 am

    There are no Trump Bots that is out of character of Trump and he does have grassroots support. Is the author a bot?

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Eli The Fanatic (@elithefanatic) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 7:13 am

    Yes, I can clearly imagine Hillary telling her “bot” programmers “Don’t make me look too good, just neutral”. God I hate hack journalists!

    Reply | Report comment
  9. William Powell says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:01 am

    Well KCBS, judging from the previous comments, those appearing to be ‘grass roots’ didn’t buy your propaganda piece. Or are they all bots too?

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Taluca Lake says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:16 am

    All of the left-leaning comments are from bots. They may eat, sleep and breathe but they’re bots

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Derek Larkin (@larkinremodeler) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:29 am

    Have a sneaking suspicion CNN will attempt to call the Election early to suppress the western US voter

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Mark Hillyard says:
      November 8, 2016 at 9:17 am

      To late for the bots I voted Trump around 8:00 am.

      Reply | Report comment
  12. Heather Balz says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:37 am

    This bot just came back from voting Trump in Michigan.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Jeffrey Williams (@Htos1) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:50 am

    …are DOJ/NSA bots. Fixed it for ya’.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Stephen Tobe says:
    November 8, 2016 at 8:54 am

    I voted for TRUMP!

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Rich (@twita_pater) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 9:07 am

    This hispanic bot voted for Trump. Build the wall!

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Christopher Hawkins says:
    November 8, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Researchers have discovered that about 35% of KCBS new articles are generated by bots. The remaining 65% are written by the DNC.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Sam Spade says:
    November 8, 2016 at 9:20 am

    This “bot” loves the comments here!

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Lee Tousignant says:
    November 8, 2016 at 11:23 am

    One way you can tell is by how they reply to your reply. The message will not change at all. Anything you write will be ignored.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. vassarbushmills (@bushmillsvassar) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 11:28 am

    The bot theory is real. we saw it in Indiana with the pizza place attcaked on Twitter because they said they wouldn’t do gay weddings. Remember.? So, yes, the system exists and hasds been serving the left activist groups for some time. Well, today is election an d [lease note those are not bots standing in line to vote for Donald Trump. Your readers aren’t bots either.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Mike Herman says:
    November 8, 2016 at 11:39 am

    The HiLIARy supporting posts I’ve seen HAD to be bot-generated. No human is that stupid…at least not for free.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. M (@Truthis4me) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 11:40 am

    More anti Trump nonsense. Now all the bots are pro-Trump, give me a break. Typical of a corrupt media to spin the story the other way round. Bots are all pro Clinton Soros funded

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Mike Herman says:
    November 8, 2016 at 11:41 am

    It’s only right that non-humans post for HiLIARy. After all, they vote for her.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Greg Grimer (@GregGrimer) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    Hillary deleted 30,000 of her bots. 50 committed suicide and she only has one bot left. Bill hasn’t grabbed it since 1975.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Henry Keller says:
    November 8, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Interesting how nearly EVERY reply here is UNFAVORABLE and UNBELIEVING of the story written! They must all be BOTS. Note how ALL have real names and IDs and are not afraid to POST them.Personally i think the story was written by BOTS. The intelligence of the story reveals it!!

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Skeeve Blockhead says:
    November 8, 2016 at 12:50 pm

    I confess. I’m a bot.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Jim Williams says:
    November 8, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    Any word yet on which way the bots are voting?

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Lu M Zia says:
    November 8, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    …..and 100% of twitter users are people who don’t have a life.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. politicaleducation18 says:
    November 8, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    CBS is a house of presstitutes.

    Reply | Report comment
  29. San Tan says:
    November 8, 2016 at 3:16 pm

    Twitter is totally fake…just search “click farms” I can have 1 million twitter followers for $39.

    Reply | Report comment
  30. LandOfDave.com (@LandOfDave) says:
    November 8, 2016 at 3:26 pm

    Astroturffing is the only thing the left knows how to do, there is no excitement of Hillary – none! Even with JayZ and Beyonce she still had a smaller crowd than Trump on the same night in the same city.

    Reply | Report comment
  31. Jeffrey Zatlin says:
    November 8, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Okay, CBS, just how stupid are you? “Trump’s bots make it appear he has grassroots support”. Um, actually no. It’s the sold out arenas that make it “appear” he has grassroots support. “Hillary’s bots are more neutral”. Suuuure they are. That’s why she put so much effort into bots and trolls. Gee! I wonder why the media lacks credibility? Duh.

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Hrundi Bakshi says:
    November 8, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    Twitter is a snowglobe…

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Tony Ascaso says:
    November 8, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    No kidding, bots have been a part of the landscape for decades! I remember using them in ICP to keep chat rooms guarded and to boot the progs and liberals that would invade our channel!

    Reply | Report comment

