Bruno Mars Announces World Tour Dates In The Bay Area

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – He might not have anything up his sleeve, but that’s hasn’t stopped Bruno Mars from scheduling a 2017 world tour to support his new album 24K Magic.

The tour, which will cover both Europe and North America, will launch March 28 in Antwerp, Belgium and will make its way to the Bay Area on July 20th at the SAP Center in San Jose and circle back to Oakland on November 3rd at the Oracle Arena. Mars’ tour concludes on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles with a four night stand at The Forum.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, November 21. Mars broke the news on his Instagram page shortly after midnight Tuesday night.

24K Magic, the follow-up to Mars’ chart-topping 2012 second album Unorthodox Jukebox, comes out Friday (Nov. 18). Mars performed the title track from the new album last week at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour North American Tour:

7/15, 2017 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

7/18, 2017 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

7/20, 2017 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

7/23, 2017 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/24, 2017 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

7/26, 2017 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/30, 2017 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

8/2, 2017 Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

8/4, 2017 Fargo, ND @ Fargo Dome

8/5, 2017 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/7, 2017 Lincoln, NE @ Pinacle Bank Arena

8/9, 2017 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

8/12, 2017 Detroit, MI @ Palace of Auburn Hills

8/13, 2017 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

8/15, 2017 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

8/16, 2017 Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/18, 2017 Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/22, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/24, 2017 Quebec City, QC@ Centre Videotron

8/26, 2017 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/27, 2017 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/29, 2017 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/14, 2017 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

9/17, 2017 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

9/19, 2017 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

9/20, 2017 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/22, 2017 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/26, 2017 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/27, 2017 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

9/29, 2017 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

10/04, 2017 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/5, 2017 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

10/7, 2017 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/10, 2017 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/12, 2017 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/14, 2017 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/15, 2017 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/18, 2017 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

10/19, 2017 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/21, 2017 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/22, 2017 Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

10/24, 2017 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/25, 2017 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/27, 2017 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/30, 2017 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/2, 2017 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

11/3, 2017 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/05, 2017 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/07, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/08, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/11, 2017 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum



