Lowe’s Unveils LoweBot, The Bilingual Robot That Is Eager To Please

November 17, 2016 6:23 PM By Don Ford
Filed Under: Bilingual, Lo Bot, Lowe's, Robot

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — There’s a new employee rolling around several Bay Area stores — the bilingual robots — asking if you need help at Lowe’s.

“I’m Lowe’s Robot helper,” the Lowe’s robot says. “I can tell you where things are in the store.”

The Lowe’s Hardware store’s latest piece of hardware…a helpful robot they’re calling, LoweBot, it wanders the isles approaching people to help find stuff.

“Can I help you find something?” Lo Bot asks.

Kyle Nel, the executive director of Lowe’s Innovation Labs, said it won’t replace workers.

“Not at all. This was designed from the ground up to be an assistant to the store helper,” Nel said.

The robot rep demonstrated how the robot works. You just tell it what you’re looking for.

“I’m looking for hammers,” you say.

The robot then communicates with the stores central computer for an items location using LIDAR, lasers and cameras to navigate. It then takes you there — for a moment it was stumped by a busy aisle.

Eventually the robot found the hammers and the robot rep was relieved.

But what about real people.

One guy wants a soft drink.

“I’m looking for a Soda,” he said.

“Drain cleaner,” the robot responds. The robot likes specifics.

“Do you have Pepsi?” the man asks.

That worked.

“I followed it and it took me right to it!” the man said.

Most folks didn’t seem to know what it was.

Twenty two of these robots will work in eleven Lowe’s stores in the Bay Area, but sometimes you just need a real person.

“We just need a human being to help us,” one customer said.

While Lo Bot seems to be doing a pretty good job — for the most part — now it will take some time for people to get used to talking to a robot.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Independent Tom (@independenttom) says:
    November 21, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Sorry, but sending a robot out to help me sends the message that Lowes (or whomever uses robots) doesn’t have time for me. Ever since auto checkout lanes have started cropping up, I have refused to use them, even leaving purchases in the store if they refused to open a lane with a real person in it. Merchants need to realize, there are millions of us who feel this way, if we want to shop without human assistance, we can hit Amazon.com…. otherwise, put a clerk in the check out aisle.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Hao De says:
      November 21, 2016 at 9:45 pm

      big deal.

      that’s a baby step up from the usual wall mounted devices that enable one to locate stuff in the big box stores. like junior versions of “garmin” gps devices.

      if these mobile units would actually lead/”follow me”, the customer to the display, that’s better than most results from live store employees. only exception to that i’ve found are the employees of the new, expanding, grocery supermarket chain… “winco”. employee owned, based in boise. more than once when i asked store staff which seem to be aplenty, the employee would lead me to the exact display. instead of the usual… “i think it’s in aisle…..”

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Mike Smith says:
    November 21, 2016 at 6:16 am

    Often when I need assistance at Home Depot or Lowes, the employee is already helping someone else. The the customer asks question after question, while I’m just standing there. I wouldn’t mind a robot or even a kiosk where I could simply type in “hammers” and then get what I need.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Hamish Morgenstern says:
      November 21, 2016 at 12:12 pm

      I feel your pain, employees are hard to find when you need them, then when you don’t need them it seems like everyone showed up to work that day.

      Reply | Report comment
  3. CAMURAI (@CAMURAI1134) says:
    November 21, 2016 at 6:40 am

    well it will be better than the current morons that are there that dont know what schedule 40 PVC is

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Tommy Lewis says:
    November 21, 2016 at 6:49 am

    This is whats going to happen to those new $15 an hour wage increase jobs. Robots will start showing up all over the place and put low wage earners out of work. This will hurt that entry level teenager & keep them out of the workforce. So how is that new increase in wages the liberals promised you going? Pathetic.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Bill Jefferson says:
      November 21, 2016 at 8:57 am

      Lefties are about to rediscover that the true ‘minimum wage’ is the same always and everywhere in the world: zero.

      Reply | Report comment
  5. Jimbo (@Ford289HiPo) says:
    November 21, 2016 at 6:57 am

    A robot?
    Gawd…now we won’t just have dumb associates blowing a train of thought while shopping, we’ll have a dumb robot.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Angie Smith says:
    November 21, 2016 at 7:16 am

    Great gimmic until it runs over some little kid.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Warden Clyffe says:
      November 21, 2016 at 5:45 pm

      ‘Gimmic’ is not a word. Why would you post a comment predicated on a word you don’t know?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Rich Beeson says:
        November 21, 2016 at 9:11 pm

        Thak gooness we got spel cheker here in waRden C lyffE soo hapy to now Gimmic is not a wurd but I ded now wat Angie ment.

  7. Eddie Lang says:
    November 21, 2016 at 7:37 am

    Heck, don’t worry, they’ll all be hiding in the rear of the store somewhere just like their human brothers and sisters.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Joe Strader says:
    November 21, 2016 at 7:54 am

    If will help load the car, I am all in.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Javier Hinojos says:
    November 21, 2016 at 7:59 am

    What happens when I ask it for a case of 9mm Luger FMJ 115 gr or some other items not in the store?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Warden Clyffe says:
      November 21, 2016 at 5:47 pm

      Why would you do that? Do have something wrong with your personality that makes you a misfit agitator for no tangible purpose whatsoever?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Rich Beeson says:
        November 21, 2016 at 9:29 pm

        Warden are you not able to pickup on tongue in cheek or a little sarcasm? You must be a Lowes associate.

  10. Dave Hardesty says:
    November 21, 2016 at 8:09 am

    And with people out of work, looking for a job, isn’t it nice that they have to compete with a robot? I did smile when the man asked for a soda and it offered him Drain Cleaner. In our growing state of mass illiteracy, if the man didn’t know the difference ingesting Sodium Hydroxide would have been very interesting. Robotics has it’s uses but this is one inviting disaster. Also, how can we put people back to work in the US when they have to compete with robots, their jobs being moved off shore for cheap labor without any restrictions or illegal aliens that come here to work? Lets just make the human employment for our citizens worse shall we?

    Reply | Report comment
  11. craniumlogos says:
    November 21, 2016 at 8:42 am

    the robot is bilingual and can’ understand you, doesn’t know where anything is… how is that any different than the humans who work there?

    Reply | Report comment
  12. TrustNo1 (@No1_2Trust) says:
    November 21, 2016 at 8:45 am

    This is outstanding. Perhaps now I’ll get some assistance in my local Lowes. The store could be empty of customers and I still can’t find a sales rep for assistance. I hope they roll these bots out quickly.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Randy Bassham says:
    November 21, 2016 at 9:00 am

    I’ll just ask it for a Human Being, Older male with grey hair please….

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ken Heins says:
      November 21, 2016 at 10:27 am

      ” Older male with grey hair please….” Pretty much true in many stores but you can add the grey haired lady too. If you want to actually get something done.

      OK calm down, there are exceptions to that, there ARE some teenagers who can work their tails off and do everything we can do, but you can bet they probably have two gray-haired parents and grandparents who can also find their butts with both hands!

      Funny story: or not funny; I live near Mount Rushmore; 2.5 to 3 million visitors every year. In the area this summer, many businesses this summer reported that on August 1 or thereabouts, large numbers of high school students quit, stating things like: “I need time with my friends” etc.

      It’s ok, us old guys and girls took your hours and the money that would have gone into your paychecks, which you apparently did not need. But don’t go asking mom, dad, grandpa and grandma for money.

      Not my granddaughters though, they were properly raised.

      Reply | Report comment
  14. Anthony Locascio says:
    November 21, 2016 at 9:42 am

    So what Lowe’s is saying is they will be releasing a soulless, emotionless being that has been completely corporately programmed and has no emotion about my satisfaction as a customer one way or the other onto their sales floor, only this one will be a robot. Got it.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ralph Gizzip says:
      November 21, 2016 at 4:02 pm

      We’ve had one of those for the last 8 years! /snark

      Reply | Report comment
  15. Jesse Magee says:
    November 21, 2016 at 10:23 am

    I worked at Lowe’s for three years back in the ’90s. It was far and away the worst work environment I’ve ever been subjected to. Look up “Lowe’s Overtime Lawsuit” for an example.The employees at Lowe’s are nothing but another cost to the company, one they’d love to do without. They were one of the first companies to use self checkout, eliminating cashiers. The robot eliminates floor help and is just another way of eliminating what the board of directors sees as the annoying and random element of human workers.

    Reply | Report comment
  16. David LaPell says:
    November 21, 2016 at 1:41 pm

    It won’t replace workers…..at first. But when companies start to realize how much they can save by having this robot on hand or more like it, it won’t be long before the dopey kid who is standing around the garden department will be out the door. Our Lowes the employees, if you can find one, are a complete waste of time, most have no idea what you’re talking about or where it is even if they do.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. David LaPell says:
      November 21, 2016 at 1:44 pm

      AND….once the company realizes that the robot doesn’t need breaks, doesn’t call in sick, doesn’t complain about the pay, or the hours, or anything else. Then they will line up more of them as fast as they can.

      Reply | Report comment
  17. teriblespeller (@teriblespeller) says:
    November 21, 2016 at 2:06 pm

    Their website search engine is the worst on Earth,product descriptions horrible, result filters are useless,and the whole site is generally ugly and slow. Lowes should fix that elephant in the room before playing with corny robots.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Bobby Mayberry says:
    November 21, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    You mean that kid in plumbing that worked in electronics yesterday and lumber the day before isn’t real helpful?

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Douglas Good says:
    November 21, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    A voice-activated information kiosk would be preferable whereby the customer approaches if/when when needing assistance, rather than a mobile automaton stalking the customer. How creepy and untoward! Please fire the MBAs that suggested this.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Dan English says:
    November 21, 2016 at 2:21 pm

    No problem anyone married more then a few years will find it similar.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Ray Leonard says:
    November 21, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    Well, hopefully the robot will be more knowledgeably and helpful than the salespeople at the Lowes in santa Fe

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Karl Spencer says:
    November 21, 2016 at 4:41 pm

    I shop at Lowes 2 or 3 times a week for my business. In the last year I have been greeted once while in the store, ONCE! I took the time to congratulate the associate on his customer service and my shock that an employee even said hello.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Gary Riggs says:
    November 21, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    I wonder if they robots will ever get to where they run away from you when they see you walking towards it like most Lowes employees do? They reason they had to get robots is because since their inception, most Lowes stores can’t get their employees to help customers. They’re too busy talking or snap chatting.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Vox Veritas says:
    November 21, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    Does Lo-Bot wear a blue vest?

    Reply | Report comment
  25. David Lee says:
    November 21, 2016 at 5:45 pm

    Maybe the robot can help KPIX edit their stories.

    “…a helpful robot they’re calling, LoweBot, it wanders the isles approaching people to help find stuff.
    “Can I help you find something?” Lo Bot asks.”

    Is it LoweBot or Lo Bot? And it’s aisles, not isles.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Chance MacGuirk says:
    November 21, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    Robots are great.

    I might go back into a McDonald or Taco Bell, etc., IF I knew the food was being prepared by a clean, reliable, non-disease/parasite carrying robot, instead of a Democrat.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Brandon Walsh says:
      November 21, 2016 at 10:35 pm

      I agree, most Democrats are dirty, filthy even…..I def prefer a robot to any Democrat…

      Reply | Report comment
  27. Raymond Knight says:
    November 21, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    The robot age begins. Minimum wage workers beware you can easily be replaced.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Brandon Walsh says:
    November 21, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    Lots of haters but I find I mostly just need someone or something to tell me where something is located in the store…..lol…I like it..

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Elaine Newlin says:
    November 22, 2016 at 4:33 am

    Hopefully this helps because whenever I go into Lowe’s, I find it hard to find someone to help me.

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Vinny NastyDwarf says:
    November 22, 2016 at 6:00 am

    Keep that tech coming guys so we can get rid of every human working. Great job, sorry poor retired guy looking to make a few bucks to eat…. here our new robot that will do it for free!!!! Make America Great Again…… lets start with removing the tech that is replacing humans. We need work………. no worky no taxes, no taxes, not taxes no green to fuel the greedy clowns in government.

    Reply | Report comment

