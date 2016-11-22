Best 24 Hour Diners In San Francisco

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Get a milkshake and some retro vibes with your all night breakfast or go for something more European accompanied by a glass of wine. In addition to these all-night spots, you’ll find a cup of joe at San Francisco’s only 24 hour Starbucks, where a few food items are on the shelf, located on California Street at Laurel Village.

Bob’s Donuts & Pastry Shop

1621 Polk St.

San Francisco 94109

(415) 776-3141

www.bobsdonutssf.com 1621 Polk St.San Francisco 94109(415) 776-3141 The San Francisco Chronicle reports on, “The Millennials who line up outside the shop on Friday and Saturday nights at 3 a.m. in search of a sugar hit after the clubs close.” While this Nob Hill institution isn’t actually a diner, since 1960, it’s been on the list as one of San Francisco’s favorite all-night spots. Get ’em while they’re hot…tasty handmade donuts lik Raised Glazed and Lemon Jelly Filled, in the old family tradition. Feeling starved? Go for The Big One; it’s the size of a salad plate.

Orphan Andy’s

3991 17th St.

San Francisco, CA 94114

(415) 864-9795

www.facebook.com/pages/Orphan-Andys-Restaurant 3991 17th St.San Francisco, CA 94114(415) 864-9795 In the perfect location, just steps from the Castro Theater in the heart of the district, Orphan Andy’s is approaching its 40th birthday. Step in under the vintage Coca-Cola sign. Red vinyl chairs, formica tabletops, juke boxes, jars of French’s mustard and a historic streetcar trundling past add to the classic mid-century American diner feel. Order breakfast for dinner, or go for a hamburger, fries and a shake anytime of day or night.

Lori’s Diner

500 Sutter St.

San Francisco, CA 94102

(415) 981-1950

www.lorisdiner.com/locations 500 Sutter St.San Francisco, CA 94102(415) 981-1950 The ’50s vibe is alive, complete with Elvis and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, a classic Edsel, motorcycles and vintage radios. A Union Square fixture, Lori’s Diner opened in Sutter Street in 1993, seven years after the original Mason St. diner debut. Family-friendly and super handy for out-of-town visitors at nearby hotels, both locations are open 24 hours.

Pinecrest Diner

401 Geary St.

San Francisco, CA 94102

(415) 885-6407

www.pinecrestdiner.com 401 Geary St.San Francisco, CA 94102(415) 885-6407 Founded by Greek immigrants, the city’s oldest 24 hour diner near Union Square, Pinecrest Diner first opened its doors as a family business in 1969. Known for serving locals and jet lagged visitors from all time zones with an extraordinarily long menu ranging from Greek salad to Cincinnati chili to New York steak. Bonus points: Burgers are Niman Ranch sourced, beer and wine are served, and credit cards are accepted.

Cafe Mason

320 Mason St.

San Francisco, CA 94102

(415) 544-0320

www.cafemason-hub.com 320 Mason St.San Francisco, CA 94102(415) 544-0320 Fully awake at 4 a.m.? You can’t miss the primary colors in neon lighting up the entrance to Cafe Mason. More than just American classics, they introduce European flair on a 24 hour menu featuring items like croque madame, pasta, and chicken piccata to go with a glass of sauvignon blanc. Breakfast is the most popular time of day in this cafe adjacent to the King George Hotel near Union Square.