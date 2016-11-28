San Francisco Muni Says No To Hackers’ Ransom Demands

November 28, 2016 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Computer Security, Hacking, Muni, San Francisco, Transportation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hackers who shut down the San Francisco Municipal Railway fare system over the weekend have demanded a ransom from the city or they will release critical data allegedly downloaded during the attack.

While the fare system was back on line Monday, the hackers have reportedly demanded a ransom to unencrypt affected computers and threatened to release agency data.

The agency has been working with the Department of Homeland Security and does not believe the hackers have access to any critical data including customer or employee personal data.

“We never even considered paying the ransom nor do we intend to do so,” San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesman Paul Rose said.

The attack using ransomware software occurred Friday, when fare machines at all underground Muni stations began to display the message “You hacked, ALL data encrypted.” The message included an email contact.

Rose said the agency had restored around 75 percent of the affected computers as of the end of Sunday and hoped to have that to 100 percent by the end of Monday.

Investigators do not think the incident was caused by a targeted hacking attack, but rather by someone within the SFMTA system unwittingly clicking on a link in an email or on a web site that downloaded the ransomware software.

The attack affected internal computer systems including email and part of the payroll system, but “never breached our firewall,” Rose said.

Muni officials are still working to calculate the full cost of the incident in terms of lost fares and repair costs, and are working with the FBI to help identify the hackers.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia