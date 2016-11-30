Suspect In South SF Cop Skateboard Assault To Get Psych Evaluation

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — The man accused of knocking a South San Francisco police officer unconscious with a skateboard made his first court appearance Wednesday.

While South San Francisco Officer Robby Chon remained hospitalized with a serious head injury Wednesday afternoon, the man accused of attacking him was in court in Redwood City.

The suspect, 28-year-old Luis Alberto Ramos, did not enter a plea. But his attorney Ryan McHugh ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

“From my conversations with the defendant and his family, I believe he needs some attention that he is not getting right now in custody,” said McHugh

Security cameras captured the scene on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say Ramos took off on his skateboard when officer chon tried to arrest him after a disturbance.

The video shows officers chasing Ramos in cars with chon approaching on foot.

Ramos apparently turns and bashes Chon with the skateboard on his head, knocking him out cold.

Chon remains hospitalized in critical condition. However, doctors treating the officer were optimistic and said he is showing signs of recovery earlier this week.

“This attack is not acceptable,” said South San Francisco Police Jeff Azzopardi. “The men and women of the South San Francisco Police department will do whatever it takes to keep the community and our officers safe.”

Chon is a 12 year veteran of the force. He is married with two small children.

The psychiatric evaluation of the suspect will take a week or more to complete. His high bail — two million dollars — will virtually assure that he will remain in custody until his next court appearance on December 14th.