Teens Arrested After Apple Store Rammed With Car In Palo Alto Robbery

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Eight to 10 burglary suspects rammed a rented vehicle through the front glass windows of a Palo Alto Apple store early Sunday morning and took numerous items, police said.

Dispatchers received a call at 4:38 a.m. of the crash at the store at 340 University Ave.

Four people, including two Oakland teens, have been arrested as suspects, according to police. The two teens, 16 and 17, have been taken to Santa Clara County juvenile hall.

Their names are not being released because they are minors, police said.

Officers also arrested 19-year-old Shaquin Ferguson, who does not have a permanent address and was on parole for weapons violations.

Officers also arrested 18-year-old Oakland woman Erica White.

Ferguson and White were taken to the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and conspiracy.

Witnesses told police that they saw multiple people running from the area after the crash.

Police said they found a gray 2016 Kia Soul abandoned on the sidewalk in front of the store. The Kia had major damage, police said.

The suspects were able to punch a small hole in the front of the store with the Kia and entered the store through the hole to accomplish the theft, according to video surveillance reviewed by police.

Officers also found another abandoned vehicle, a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata in an alley across the street from the Apple store, according to police.

Numerous computers and phones were allegedly strewn on the ground nearby.

All the suspects allegedly were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up. Police said they couldn’t tell the gender, race or age of the suspects from the video footage because the suspects had their hoods up.

Detectives are looking into whether there is any connection between this theft and others at Apple stores in the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

