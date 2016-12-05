‘Hamilton’ Presale Tickets For San Francisco Run Sell Out Quickly

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Presale tickets to the San Francisco run of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” have sold out, according to theater officials.

The presale event for American Express cardholders to buy tickets online began at 10 a.m. Monday and was announced closed on the Facebook page for theater company SHN shortly before 2 p.m.

Disappointed buyers complained on the Facebook page of waiting in line for more than four hours before learning that no tickets were available.

The theater gave its members the first chance to buy tickets to the musical before opening up the presale.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Dec. 12 online at Hamilton.shnsf.com, by phone at (888) 746-1799 or at the SHN Orpheum Theatre Box Office at 1192 Market St.

Hamilton will play at the Orpheum Theatre from March 10 to Aug. 15 next year.

