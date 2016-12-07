Katy Perry Is Twitter’s Most Followed Celebrity of 2016

She is followed once again by Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift... December 7, 2016 9:33 AM
By Annie Reuter

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry will keep her Twitter crown this year. The pop star has once again been named the most followed celebrity of 2016 on the social media platform.

Following Perry is Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, the same as last year, reports TIME. President Barack Obama comes in at No. 4 while Rihanna and Lady Gaga follow.

In 2016, Perry amassed 94.5 million Twitter followers, an estimated 16 million more than last year. In 2016, the pop sensation topped the Twitter list with 78.3 million followers.

Top 10 Celebrity Twitter Accounts of 2016:
 

  1. Katy Perry — 94.5 million
  2. Justin Bieber — 90.2 million
  3. Taylor Swift — 82.2 million
  4. President Barack Obama —80.1 million
  5. Rihanna — 68.1 million
  6. Lady Gaga — 64.6 million
  7. Ellen DeGeneres — 63.8 million
  8. Justin Timberlake — 57.3 million
  9. Kim Kardashian West — 49.3 million
  10. Britney Spears — 49.3 million

