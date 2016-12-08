Fox Theater To Host Oakland Fire Benefit Concert

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Another Planet Entertainment on Thursday announced a new benefit concert called Oakland United aimed at raising funds to help the victims of last week’s Ghost Ship fire.

The concert, billed as “A Night of Music and Stories” is scheduled to happen at the Fox Theater next Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

The acts set to perform span a wide range of Bay Area artists. Everything from hip hop (Boots Riley from political firebrands The Coup and local hip-hop crew Hieroglyphics including Del the Funky Homosapien, Pep Love, Casual and all four members of Souls of Mischief) to electronic music (SF multi-media artist Christopher Willits, songwriter and electronic musician Dan Deacon, Beats Antique side project Sidecar Tommy and atmospheric beatsmith Tycho) to alternative and indie rock (local alt-rock heroes Primus, East Bay band Rogue Wave, San Francisco dance-rockers Geographer, rising SF tunesmith Jay Som, renowned songwriter Thao Nguyen and Merill Gerbus’ experimental outfit tUnE-yArDs) will be represented.

More performers will be announced, according to Another Planet Entertainment. Journalist and East Bay Express music editor Sam Lefebvre and KQED online arts editor Gabe Meline are also scheduled to speak at the concert.

The event will be hosted by Josette Melchor of the Gray Area Foundation For The Arts (the non-profit group that started the crowd-sourced YouCaring.com fundraiser that has collected over $500,000 in less than a week. The organization is working with the Oakland Mayor’s Office, the Red Cross as well as local arts institutions to see that the immediate needs of fire victims are being met.

Tickets for the concert went on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. via Ticketmaster.com. The tickets range in price from $35 for reserved balcony seats to $49.50 for general admission floor tickets and 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Gray Area Oakland Fire Relief Fund. Those purchasing tickets will have an option to donate additional funds when buying tickets.

Here are some other benefits being held elsewhere in the Bay Area in the coming weeks.

FRIDAY

SANTA ROSA — Arlene Francis Center, 6:30 p.m. — Performances by Joshua James Jackson, Attacrobat, Horders and Living in the 90’s

SAN FRANCISCO — Amnesia, 853 Valencia St, 9 p.m. — Performances by Hot Flash Heat Wave, The Tambo Rays, The Easies

SAN FRANCISCO — DNA Lounge, 375 11th St, 8 p.m. — Performance by The Vile Augury

SATURDAY

SAN FRANCISCO — Hemlock Tavern, 1131 Polk St, 6 p.m. — Performances by Creepers, Religious Girls and Weed Alien.

SUNDAY

SAN FRANCISCO — Mezzanine, 444 Jessie Street, 8 p.m. — Performances by Moby, Lights Down Low’s Richie Panic and DJ CZ

DEC.14

SAN FRANCISCO — Bottom of the Hill, 1233 17th St, 8:30 p.m. — Performances by The Atom Age, Down and Outlaws, Half Stack.

DEC.15

OAKLAND — The Octopus Literary Salon, 1 Webster St @ 22nd, 9:30 p.m. — Performances by Maddy Tasquin + Rose Steffy

DEC. 16

BERKELEY — The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave, 9 p.m. — Performances by The Atom Age and Dirty Denim

OAKLAND — The Night Light, 311 Broadway, 8 p.m. — Performances by Mall Walk, B Hamilton, Brasil and others

DEC. 17

OAKLAND — Eli’s Mile High Club, 3629 Martin Luther King Jr Way, 8 p.m. — Performances from Zack Bateman and the Coal Minds, Blatherskite, Toxic Shock Syndrome and others.

OAKLAND — Birdland, 4318 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at 43rd Street), 7 p.m.

DEC. 20

SAN FRANCISCO — Bimbo’s 365 Club, 1025 Columbus Ave, 8 p.m. — Performances by Kendra McKinley and Emily Afton