Huge Brawl Between Raiders And Chiefs Fans Caught On Video

KANSAS CITY (CBS SF) — The cold weather in Kansas City Thursday night didn’t cool the flaring tempers in the stands during the Raiders-Chiefs football game as cellphone video surfaced of a brawl breaking out between fans just after the contest ended.

The wild brawl in the stands at the end of the game sent fans tumbling down stairs and over seat rows.

Chiefs fans were roaring as the clock ticked down Thursday night. Fan Jason Fried had picked the thrilling rivalry game for his annual trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

He expected a tense atmosphere for the rivalry, especially near his seats in the upper deck.

“It’s the Raiders game. Raiders fans are nuts,” said Fried.

He’d seen fans jeering at each other through the close game. And when the Chiefs bested the Raiders on fourth down in the final minutes, he could sense a fight was brewing.

Fried made sure his phone was ready to record in case a fight broke out.

“I called it. That’s kind of why I bought the ticket: to be the fan who caught something on camera,” said Fried.

Sure enough, Fried caught an explosive brawl after the Chiefs clinched their win. His video showed fists flying, fans shoving and tackling each other.

He didn’t know exactly what started the scuffle, but he said both Chiefs and Raiders fans escalated it.

“Nobody’s really in the right. But Raiders game, big rivalry,” said Fried. “Eight hours to drink before the gates open, it’s probably cause for disaster.”

Kansas City police soon broke up the fight, which lasted about one minute. Authorities said three people were arrested at Arrowhead Stadium last night in total

One Chief’s fan tweeted, “Just a typical Raiders game.” Some said it was like the old Raiders-Chiefs rivalry days from the early ’70s.

And there was a lot at stake in this game. The 21-13 Chiefs victory and moved Kansas City past the Raiders into first place in the AFC West.