First Preview To ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Features Zendaya & Music From MGMT

By Radio.com Staff/CBS SF

(RADIO.COM) – Thursday night, the long-anticipated trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, was released; it’s the first Spider-Man film featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (he made his debut as the character in this year’s Captain America: Civil War). Watch the trailer above.

We get a quick glimpse of Oakland-native and actress Zendaya in the trailer. She’s the one that responds back at Peter and Ned’s ogling of another girl with “It’s too late. You guys are losers.” Zendaya’s “Spider-Man” character is listed on IMDB.com as “Michelle.”

The song in the trailer is MGMT’s “Time to Pretend,” an appropriate choice, as it has a somewhat impish vibe, which speaks to the current iteration of the Spider-Man character, who is still in high school and sees super-heroing as being a blast. This plays out in a scene where he has a ball beating up a bunch of robbers, and in another scene where he’s bantering in the back of a limo with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark (alias Iron Man).

It’s also appropriate because—perhaps—it insinuates (as Tony Stark does in the trailer) that Peter Parker isn’t quite ready to be a superhero on the level of Iron Man and Captain America just yet.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is due out July 7, 2017 and stars Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei as Aunt May (she also debuted in Captain America: Civil War), John Favreau as Happy Hogan (a role he’s played over the years in the Iron Man films), and Michael Keaton as the villain the Vulture [a fun reference to his recent role in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).]

