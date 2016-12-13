Foodie Chap With Chef Ryan Scott of Finn Town Tavern

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – There is a new tasty spot in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood that’s the talk of the town. It’s Finn Town Tavern with Chef Ryan Scott at the helm. The food, like Ryan is approachable. The dishes familiar gastro pub fare but with Ryan’s little twist: Oysters Rockefeller for example sautéed with leeks and fondue then baked with breadcrumbs on top, season with lemon juice and salt to taste. See the entire recipe below.

On a recent trip recently the Winter Vegetable Crudité warmed the cockles of my heart. The beast of a Finn Town burger s on my list when next I visit….ooh and not to mention the larger than life Duck Pot Pie.

In 2007 Ryan Scott’s vibrant personality and infectious smile burst onto the national culinary scene with Bravo TV’s Top Chef, where he is now a frequent guest. He also guests often on the Rachael Ray Show and Today Show. Locally his show Food Rush won him an Emmy and an army of Bay Area food fans.

It’s been a very good year for recently married Chef Ryan, a new restaurant Finn Town Tavern and his first cook book – One to Five Eats – a 100 recipes from his kitchen to yours.

Do yourself a favor and take time out for a visit to Finn Town Tavern where crafted cocktails and conversations flow and elevated pub grub is served. Business Partner Rick Hamer is the design and concept vision, Michael Ploetz on cocktails & GM extraordinaire. I have already found my favorite seat at the back bar watching all the action in the kitchen as Chef Ryan and team wipe the sweat off their fevered brows. The place is cooking in every single sense of the word.

I regard Ryan as one of the hardest working people I know – when he sleeps I did not know. He loves what he does and that is evident with every dish served and every person with whom he interacts.

Enjoy my tasty talk with one of my fave culinary pals author. Chef & restauranteur Ryan Scott. See you at Finn Town on Market & Noe in San Francisco for dinner or weekend brunch soon or for happy hour at the bar. It is our new “CHEERS”

Cheers, Liam!



Ryan Scott’s Oyster Rockefeller

Ingredients:

9 Kusshi Oysters

120 grams Creamed Swiss Chard (see recipe below)

30 grams Leek Fondue (see recipe below)

90 grams Breadcrumbs

60 Grams Master Sauce

6 grams Chives

Directions:

Put Creamed Chard in the shells and toast in the oven until heated

Sauté portioned oysters, leeks, and fondue until hot then turn off heat

Scoop oysters into shell, top with breadcrumbs and broil until heated or browning occurs

Top with Chives

Creamed Swiss Chard

Ingredients:

3 pint Swiss Chard

¾ cup Shallots

3 tbsp. Garlic

3 cup Cream

3 tsp. Salt

3 pints Yield

Directions:

Dry pan sauté Swiss chard then add in shallots, garlic and a splash of oil

Sauté 2 minutes until slightly translucent and transfer to cutting board, chop thoroughly

Return to pot with cream and reduce for 2-4 minutes and remove from heat

Leek Fondue

Ingredients:

750 grams Leek Small Dice

1 ½ lbs. Butter

1 ½ cups Veg Stock

6 tsp. Salt

3 cup Yield

Directions:

Add ingredients to a pot and cover

Simmer for 2 hours on low heat

Master Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup White Wine

1 Cup Cream

1 1/2 Cup Butter

2 Thyme sprigs

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

Directions:

Reduce wine until almost dry and add cream and thyme. Reduce again by half and stir in butter a small amount at a time. Season with lemon juice and salt to taste.

Finn Town Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

1 oz H by Hine Cognac

1 bar spoon of hopped IPA syrup (1.5:1 mix of a strong IPA Beer and sugar cooked until thickened and syrupy)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash Orange bitters

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice. Stir andstrain into a hop smoked mason jar. Garnish with brandied cherries or orange peel.

