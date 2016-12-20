Authorities Recover Carjacked Porsche Boxster After Crash In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Tuesday were able to recover an expensive Porsche Boxster that had been stolen during a carjacking in Alamo the day before.

Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m., the Contra Costa County Sheriffs office was notified that a car matching the description of the vehicle that was carjacked in Alamo was apparently involved in a multi-vehicle collision on northbound I-880 in Oakland near 66th Avenue.

The unknown driver, who may have been injured, and passenger fled from the crash on foot. They have not been located.

A deputy sheriff responded to the scene of the crash and confirmed it was the Porsche Boxster that was stolen during the Alamo carjacking. The vehicle was seriously damaged in the collision.

The car was originally stolen in a shopping center parking lot in Alamo Monday afternoon. At about 2:30 p.m., deputy sheriffs responded to a report of an armed robbery in a shopping center located on the 3100 block of Danville Boulevard in Alamo.

The victim’s husband had called in reporting that his wife had been carjacked.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim. The woman said she had been sitting in the driver’s seat of the Boxster with the door open when the suspect forced her out of the car at gunpoint.

The suspect then drove the sports car away. The victim was not harmed.

The investigation into the carjacking and Tuesday’s accident are still ongoing. Authorities have yet to provide a suspect description.