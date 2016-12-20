Katy Perry Belts Out Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – When Katy Perry teased new music earlier this week, we’re pretty sure she didn’t have this in mind. The pop star performed karaoke at her best friend Shannon Woodward’s birthday party on Saturday and a snippet of her performance has made its way online.

Perry, along with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, showed up to the party at West Hollywood’s Blind Drag ready to belt it. She sang along to one of her musical inspirations, Alanis Morissette. Perry went with the Canadian singer’s 1995 hit single “You Oughta Know” and brought the necessary ferocity.

She wasn’t alone in her enthusiasm. Actor Ronan Farrow captured a brief moment during Perry’s turn on Instagram. His wide sweep of the room shows the party jam packed with Woodward’s friends until he lands on Perry, who is singing Morrissette’s hit along with everyone else in attendance (via People).

@agreenersean and @katyperry killing it on the Alanis. A video posted by ronanfarrow (@ronanfarrow) on Dec 18, 2016 at 9:17am PST

