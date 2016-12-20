Katy Perry Belts Out Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

December 20, 2016 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Alanis Morissette, Blind Drag, Karaoke, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, You Oughta Know

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – When Katy Perry teased new music earlier this week, we’re pretty sure she didn’t have this in mind. The pop star performed karaoke at her best friend Shannon Woodward’s birthday party on Saturday and a snippet of her performance has made its way online.

Perry, along with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, showed up to the party at West Hollywood’s Blind Drag ready to belt it. She sang along to one of her musical inspirations, Alanis Morissette. Perry went with the Canadian singer’s 1995 hit single “You Oughta Know” and brought the necessary ferocity.

She wasn’t alone in her enthusiasm. Actor Ronan Farrow captured a brief moment during Perry’s turn on Instagram. His wide sweep of the room shows the party jam packed with Woodward’s friends until he lands on Perry, who is singing Morrissette’s hit along with everyone else in attendance (via People).

@agreenersean and @katyperry killing it on the Alanis.

A video posted by ronanfarrow (@ronanfarrow) on

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia