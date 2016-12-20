12-Year-Old Oakland Girl Seeks Justice After Father Murdered Outside Church

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A 12-year-old girl who watched her father die after being shot outside a church in East Oakland early Sunday morning is now seeking justice.

Twelve-year-old Heidy Chales’ father, 32-year-old Oakland resident Ignacio Calmo, also known as Ignacio Chales, was killed in a shooting in the 2500 block of Mason Street, near Foothill Boulevard.

Officers who responded to a report of an armed suspect at about 1:06 a.m. on Sunday found Calmo suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Three other people, who are all Oakland residents, suffered minor injuries in the shooting and are expected to make full recoveries, police said.

Calmo was killed outside Iglesias de Dios, or Church of God, in Oakland while his family was inside the church attending a funeral.

His wife, Gloria Mendoza, and their daughter Heidy are devastated.

Heidy ran out of the church and saw her father on the ground.

Heidy said that when she got to him, “He was still breathing, his heart was still beating…then he was gone.”

The family says he had been playing guitar for the church band and took a break outside. Then, a fight inside the church spilled out.

The family says he was an innocent bystander when he was shot and killed.

The shooter got away and police haven’t identified a suspect.

Heidy said, “I really miss my dad but I can’t get him back. The only thing I want is that that guy goes to prison.”

Eleven years ago, Ignacio left Guatemala for a better life in California. He worked in construction and focused on education for his two children.

Gloria doesn’t know what she will do next.

Her daughter is turning to the public and police for help.

“This is not the only family that has been left behind…and Oakland police try your best, because your job is to protect and serve. Try to capture these people, cause if we don’t, it’s going to grow bigger and bigger,” Heidy said.

Now church members are donating what they can in hopes of giving him a proper funeral.

Oakland police haven’t released any information about a motive in the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call their homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.

