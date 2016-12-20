Pacifica Woman Finds Husband’s Body Using Phone Tracking App

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — When Jayesh Patel did not return home late Friday night, his wife decided to ping his cellphone using a app in an attempt to locate him.

On Saturday morning, she went to investigate and discovered his body in the crumpled wreckage of his car below an elevated ramp at the interchange of Highway 101 and state Highway 92.

She called 911 at about 11:55 a.m. and CHP officers were dispatched to the scene. He had apparently crashed while driving east on the elevated portion of the state Highway 92 connector to U.S. Highway 101.

His 2000 Mercedes-Benz struck a concrete barrier and then ended up being launched over it, falling into a patch of open field under the highway interchange, California Highway Patrol spokesman Arturo Montiel said.

The Mercedes came to rest behind a fence and some bushes that apparently blocked it from the view of drivers in the area.

Officers believe the crash occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP Officer K. Steinkraus at (650) 369-6261.

