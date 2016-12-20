Pleasanton School Superintendent On Leave During Investigation

December 20, 2016 3:51 PM
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – The Superintendent of the Pleasanton Unified School District has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a personnel matter, according to the district.

Coordinator of Communications and Community Engagement for the district Patrick Gannon confirmed a report that Superintendent Rick Rubino had been placed on leave Monday, but he did not elaborate on the situation.

“The Board’s decision to conduct this investigation demonstrates that we place the highest priority on creating and maintaining a professional working environment for all employees,” said Gannon in a statement.

Rubino took the job earlier this year in August. He received a unanimous vote of approved from the Pleasanton School Board in April to get the job.

During Rubino’s administrative leave, Deputy Superintendent Micaela Ochoa will take over his duties.

“We are confident her familiarity with the District, our programs, people, and parent and community partners, will help to ensure stability and a continued focus on student achievement,” Gannon said.

