SF Has 3 Of 10 Deadliest Elementary School Crossing Zones In California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Every day, more than three million students make their way to and from California elementary schools. With traffic-related accidents the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., a disturbing new study shows 23 of the 25 most dangerous zones for kids who walk, bike or get driven to school, are in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The study was done by Panish Shea & Boyle LLP. The Southern California law firm created an interactive map that pinpoints the deadliest zones near California elementary schools. Three of the top ten worst schools are in San Francisco.

Tenderloin Community on Turk Street in the heart of the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood ranked second on the list of dangerous school zones in the state. There have been 271 car accidents, 72 pedestrian accidents and 54 bike accidents near the K-thru-5 elementary school.

Charmichael (Bessie)/FEC is number five, with 182 car accidents, 61 pedestrian accidents and 67 bike accidents. More than 600 students make their way to and from the Pre K-thru-8 campus located on Harrison Street in the South of Market District.

Marshall Elementary School in the Mission District made the number 8 spot, with 171 car accidents, 36 pedestrian accidents and 76 bicycle accidents. Marshall is a full K-thru-5 Spanish Two-Way Immersion school that offers Native English speakers and native Spanish speakers a chance to become bilingual.

The school with the worst ranking in the state was Jardin De La Infancia, located in busy downtown Los Angeles.

READ: MOST DANGEROUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ZONES IN CALIFORNIA

Despite having three schools in the top ten, San Francisco Unified School District fared better than many other large districts across the state. In fact, Oakland Unified topped the list, as the district with the most accidents per elementary school, followed by Los Angeles and Glendale Unified. San Francisco schools ranked fourth on that list.

The study used data from the California Highway Patrol, counting the numbers of non-freeway accidents within a half-mile radius around each school.