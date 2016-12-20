Southwest Airlines Website Crashes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Passengers were not able to access Southwest Airlines’ online Tuesday after the airline’s website system crashed around noon.

The airline issued a Tweet and a statement around 12:24 p.m. apologizing for the inconvenience.

We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

“Our Technology Teams are working hard to restore the website with full functionality,” said the airline in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ patience while we work to get the website back up and running.”

Southwest assured customers traveling through December 21 that they will be able to change their plans without a penalty, and advised passengers to check in at the airport using a kiosk or by visiting a Southwest Ticket Counter.

As of 1 p.m., Southwest.com was still down.