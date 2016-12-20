Stolen Tow Truck Driver Arrested After Wild Chase Across Bay Area Freeways

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man suspected of stealing a tow truck in the East Bay early Tuesday was arrested after taking police on a wild chase across the Bay Bridge that ended with a frantic sprint across southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco, authorities said.

The vehicle theft occurred at 3:21 a.m. at a tow yard where the male suspect drove the truck through a fence. San Leandro police spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, CHP officials said.

About 10 minutes later, CHP officers took over the pursuit, which went from city streets to Interstate Highway 580 and then over the Bay Bridge on Interstate Highway 80.

The truck exited the highway and went into San Francisco, going along various city streets where officers were able to deploy a spike strip that deflated all of the truck’s tires, according to the CHP.

As the vehicle was going on the South Van Ness Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 101, the suspect stopped it and went into reverse, colliding with a CHP patrol vehicle and causing moderate damage to it.

He then went onto the highway before stopping near the center median at Sierra Point Parkway in Brisbane, where he got out of the truck, ran across all northbound lanes and tried to hide in a nearby parking lot, according to the CHP.

The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, was apprehended quickly. Neither he nor any officers were injured during the pursuit.

