1 Dead, 1 Injured In Vallejo Pawn Shop Shooting; Dog Killed

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A reported armed robbery and shooting at a Vallejo pawn shop has left one person dead and another wounded Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery around 3:10 p.m. after a passerby saw two people wearing masks – one of them armed with a gun – enter the store on the 2500 block of Springs Road, according to Vallejo Police Lt. Kent Tribble.

Officers arrived and found two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds, said Tribble.

One victim died of his wounds, while the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The gunman also shot and killed a dog that was inside the business at the time.

It was unclear if anything was stolen from the business, and police did not identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The names of the victims had not been released Tuesday evening pending notification to family members.

Vallejo Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.