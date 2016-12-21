2 Oakland Men Charged With Killing 20-Year-Old Man, Wounding His Mother

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men have been charged with murder for shooting and killing a 20-year-old man in East Oakland in September and wounding his mother as well, according to court documents.

Oakland residents Abdiel Sesai Guerrero, 21, and Selvin Pena, 18, were both arrested on Thursday and charged with murder as well as two counts of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle for the Sept. 28

shooting.

According to police statements, the victim, Christian Casillas, was in his car with his parents in the 1900 block of Auseon Avenue, between 86th and 87th avenues, at about 10 p.m. when a green Hyundai slowed down and

stopped next to them.

The occupants of the Hyundai fired into their car, hitting Casillas multiple times and grazing his mother, according to police. Casillas was pronounced dead at the scene and his mother was treated there.

Police investigators obtained warrants for Guerrero, Pena and another suspect on Dec. 13 and arrested all three two days later.

All three confessed to the shooting, according to police.

District attorney’s office officials did not immediately confirm the status of the third suspect.

Pena and Guerrero are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 11 to enter a plea in the case, according to jail records. They both are being held in Santa Rita Jail without bail.

According to friends, Casillas was the father of a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.