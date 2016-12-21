Concord Police Hunt For Suspect In $200K Sears Jewelry Heist

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Police in the East Bay on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly stole over $200,000 in rings from Sears last Saturday.

According to a post on the Concord Police Department Facebook page, the suspect was inside the Sears store in Concord’s Sun Valley Shopping Center at the close of business and hid in a back hallway until all the stores workers had left.

Two photos of the suspect taken from surveillance video were included in the post.

The suspect proceeded to smash a jewelry case and stole 127 rings with a retail value of $218,000, police said.

“Approximately 127 rings of various sizes shapes and cuts,” said Concord Police Sgt. Carl Cruz.

Police believe after staying hidden until all the Sears employees left, the suspect then broke into the jewelry case, triggering the alarm which alerted police

“When we got there, we conducted a security check inside the store, but we did not find any suspects or evidence of a forced entry,” said Cruz.

Police believe the suspect got away with the rings after police searched the store. Detectives said that at first, no one realized a burglary had occurred.

“At a later time, Sears employees did do inventory,” said Cruz. “They discovered a jewelry case smashed and jewelry in excess of $200,000 stolen.”

Concord police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on the case please contact Detective Tyler Tucker at 925-603-5828 or tyler.tucker@cityofconcord.org.