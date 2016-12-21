Lady Gaga Serenades Tony Bennett On 90th Birthday

Gaga saluted her friend's 68 years in music... December 21, 2016 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Stars like Alec Baldwin, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan converged on Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday, but it was Lady Gaga who stole the show. The singer performed twice to honor her Cheek to Cheek collaborator’s nearly 70-year career in music, which includes 19 GRAMMY wins.

First, Gaga performed “The Lady Is A Tramp,” in uptempo, torchy style, ad-libbing lines like “Sometimes I go to Coney Island!” and “I love a prize fight.” Later on, she performed “La Vie En Rose,” the Edith Piaf standard Bennett covered through his storied career.

Baldwin, whose famous Bennett impression has earned renown, hosted the show in character while other acts performed tributes. Watch Lady Gaga’s performances at the celebration here:

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia