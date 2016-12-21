Lady Gaga Serenades Tony Bennett On 90th Birthday

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Stars like Alec Baldwin, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan converged on Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday, but it was Lady Gaga who stole the show. The singer performed twice to honor her Cheek to Cheek collaborator’s nearly 70-year career in music, which includes 19 GRAMMY wins.

First, Gaga performed “The Lady Is A Tramp,” in uptempo, torchy style, ad-libbing lines like “Sometimes I go to Coney Island!” and “I love a prize fight.” Later on, she performed “La Vie En Rose,” the Edith Piaf standard Bennett covered through his storied career.

Baldwin, whose famous Bennett impression has earned renown, hosted the show in character while other acts performed tributes. Watch Lady Gaga’s performances at the celebration here:

Lady Gaga performs "The Lady Is A Tramp" (Solo) at Tony Bennett's 90th Birthday special 🎉#Tony90

Full here: https://t.co/75Le982hhA pic.twitter.com/NjK7zZ3y5o — Lady Gaga Weekly (@WeeklyGaga) December 21, 2016

#ladygaga La Vie en Rose (Radio City Music Hall -6/19/15) so much softer and passionate tonight #Tony90 https://t.co/zbg3indpIv via @YouTube — Sherryjane Cooke (@SherryjaneCooke) December 21, 2016

