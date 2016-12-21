School Vandalism Suspect Claims ‘I Am Satan’ After Competency Exam Ordered

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Guerneville man charged with felony burglary and vandalism of Cardinal Newman High School earlier this week proclaimed “I am Satan” in court after the judge ordered him to undergo a mental competence exam Tuesday.

The suspect, 23-year-old Andrew Craig Faulkner, is accused of trashing the school located north of Santa Rosa during a drug-fueled rampage Monday night. He made his first appearance in Sonoma County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Arthur Wick ordered an initial mental competence exam for Faulkner and suspended criminal proceedings. A court hearing on the doctor’s report is scheduled for Friday morning.

“By the way, I am Satan,” Faulkner said after the judge ordered the report.

Faulkner, whose hair is black and bright red, allegedly shattered the front glass doors and other windows throughout the campus and tore apart statues at the Catholic high school at 50 Ursuline Road.

Firefighters responded at 7 p.m. to an alarm at the school and saw a man throwing objects and breaking windows inside the building, Molinari said. They then left the building and called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were stunned by the amount of damage inside the building.

Numerous interior windows were broken, office supplies and files scattered on the floor, plants knocked over, trash cans upended and a religious statue was wrapped in a garden hose.

Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Mark Basque said it appeared Faulkner had been inside the school “for a while.”

The initial damage is estimated at $100,000, Sonoma County sheriff’s Lt. John Molinari said.

Faulkner is charged with burglary, vandalism causing more than $400 in damage and vandalism to a church, mosque, temple or other religious or educational institution. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Faulkner is being held under no bail in Sonoma County Jail.

