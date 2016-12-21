Vallejo Police Identify Pawn Shop Owner Killed In Robbery

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Vallejo have identified a pawn shop owner who was killed in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon as 49-year-old Timothy Pult.
Pult and a 49-year-old male employee of Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road were shot during a robbery by two men, one of them armed, around 3:10 p.m., police Lt. Kenny Park said. A dog was also shot and killed.
The surviving employee suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, Park said.
The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts. There was no other description of the suspects immediately available.
A message on the Pawn Advantage’s phone line said the shop will be closed until next Tuesday.
