CBS To Broadcast ‘World’s Toughest Mudder’ On Christmas Day

Ryan Mayer

In case you’re looking for something to watch after opening your presents on Christmas morning, CBS has you covered. That day at 2 p.m. ET the network will premiere a new show called “World’s Toughest Mudder” that follows one of the most extreme endurance competitions in the world. The event features 20 obstacles laid out over a 5-mile course and takes place over the course of 24 hours. Ahead of the Christmas Day premiere, CBS Sports released a 360 video that will get your heart racing while watching.

After the show airs on CBS, CBS Sports Network will have a post-show named “World’s Toughest Aftershow” from 3-4 p.m. ET. That will feature the top competitors from the event and the team that won the $100,000 prize for completing 100 miles together over the course of the 24-hour contest.