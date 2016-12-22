Woman Found Dead On Shore Of San Francisco Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — U.S. Park Police were investigating the death of a woman found at Baker Beach Thursday afternoon, according to San Francisco fire officials.
Fire officials initially reported at 1:22 p.m. that a surf rescue was in progress at the beach.
Fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter later clarified that fire crews arriving on scene found a deceased woman on the shore and did not actually have to conduct a surf rescue.
U.S. Park Police were called to the scene and are investigating the death, Baxter said.
