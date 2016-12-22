Woman Found Dead On Shore Of San Francisco Baker Beach

December 22, 2016 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Baker Beach, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — U.S. Park Police were investigating the death of a woman found at Baker Beach Thursday afternoon, according to San Francisco fire officials.

Fire officials initially reported at 1:22 p.m. that a surf rescue was in progress at the beach.

Fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter later clarified that fire crews arriving on scene found a deceased woman on the shore and did not actually have to conduct a surf rescue.

U.S. Park Police were called to the scene and are investigating the death, Baxter said.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia