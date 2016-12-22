Avril Lavigne Fires Back At Mark Zuckerberg Over Nickelback Joke

Avril Lavigne Fires Back At Mark Zuckerberg Over Nickelback JokeDecember 22, 2016 7:30 PM
(ALICE@97.3) - 2015 has seemed especially hard on celebrity couples, with Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale just a few of the power couples that didn’t survive the calendar year.(credit: Jag Gundu/Getty Images)
Now, we can add Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger to the list of separated couples. The pop singer and the Nickleback frontman have been married two years, but announced a split via Lavigne’s Instagram.
READ MORE:
Avril Lavigne and Nickleback’s Chad Kroeger Are Separating
Now, we can add Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger to the list of separated couples. The pop singer and the Nickleback frontman have been married two years, but announced a split via Lavigne’s Instagram.
READ MORE:
Avril Lavigne and Nickleback’s Chad Kroeger Are Separating