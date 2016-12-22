Draymond Green Returns To Bay Area For Son’s Birth

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Draymond Green returned to the Bay Area on Thursday to welcome his new baby boy.
Son Draymond Jamal Green Jr. was born at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, the Warriors said, causing his father to miss Golden State’s game at Brooklyn. His status for Friday’s matchup at Detroit and Sunday at Cleveland was still to be determined.
Green leads Golden State in rebounds (8.8), assists (7.2) and steals (2.3) while averaging 10.6 points.
© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed