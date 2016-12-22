Giant Panda Dismantles Snowman At Toronto Zoo

TORONTO (CBS SF) — Zookeepers at the Toronto Zoo built a snowman in the zoo’s giant panda enclosure this week, but one of the animals decided he didn’t want to share his space with the interloper.
The panda, named Da Mao, got very territorial when he spotted the snowman.
Instead of backing down from a fight, the giant panda initially sat down and started clawing at the snowman’s base before sitting up and scratching at its head.
Da Mao then climbed right on top of the snowman and took off his head.
Da Mao and the zoo’s other panda, Er Shun, have become one of the Toronto Zoo’s most popular attractions since arriving from China in 2013