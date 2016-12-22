Snow Expected To Impact Holiday Travel To Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — Snow is expected in the Tahoe-Truckee area Friday and this weekend, which could make holiday driving conditions more dangerous along Donner Pass.
More than a hundred Caltrans employees will be working this Christmas weekend, keeping the roads clear and warning drivers about what to expect.
Caltrans will also be using “pusher trucks” to keep vehicles moving.
“It’s got all of the power of a semi-tractor with none of the weight, so this is a tugboat with chains,” said Caltrans Superintendent Dave Wood.
“Sometimes when we have a light load, if we get slowed down on the grades, we might spin out even with chains on,”
Currently, there are no chain restrictions on Interstate 80 or U.S. Highway 50, but that is expected to change as the weekend approaches.