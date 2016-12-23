BART Cuts Back On Commute Trains For Holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Starting Friday, a limited number of weekday BART trains will run during commute hours for the duration of the holidays, BART officials said Friday.
Instead of running trains every five minutes on the Pittsburg/Bay Point line in the early morning and mid-afternoon, trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes.
This schedule is in effect every weekday until Jan. 2, BART officials said.
