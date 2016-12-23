Garage Fire Damages Oakland Hills Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A family has been forced to leave home for the holidays after a fire broke out in their garage and damaged their Oakland hills house.

Fire authorities said the blaze started around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Alhambra Lane in the Montclair neighborhood.

A family member noticed the flames as she was parking outside.

She began screaming, alerting her father who was inside the house watching television.

“So I went out the front door to see what was going on..and the whole front door was filled with smoke,” said homeowner Mike Gialis.

The flames destroyed a car parked in the driveway. No estimate yet on the damages to the house.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.