Garage Fire Damages Oakland Hills Home

December 23, 2016 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Garage, Montclair, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A family has been forced to leave home for the holidays after a fire broke out in their garage and damaged their Oakland hills house.

Fire authorities said the blaze started around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Alhambra Lane in the Montclair neighborhood.

A family member noticed the flames as she was parking outside.

She began screaming, alerting her father who was inside the house watching television.

“So I went out the front door to see what was going on..and the whole front door was filled with smoke,” said homeowner Mike Gialis.

The flames destroyed a car parked in the driveway. No estimate yet on the damages to the house.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia