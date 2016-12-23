Ruptured Main In SF Bayview Prompts Day-Long Street Closure

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A portion of a street in San Francisco’s Bayview District will remain closed for the rest of the day as utility crews continue to repair a water main that ruptured there Friday morning.

The main break occurred on Evans Avenue between Rankin and Napoleon streets at 9:48 a.m., according to San Francisco Public Utilities Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Gautier.

Evans Avenue will remain closed for the rest of the day and crews are anticipating the work will be completed by midnight, Gautier said.

The main break coupled with rain resulted in some minor flooding in the area, according to Gautier.

SFPUC officials believe the water main’s age was likely a factor in the rupture. The 12-inch cast iron main had been in operation since 1935, Gautier said.

There were no reports of any damage to nearby businesses or residences as a result of the main break. Additionally, water service to customers has not been affected, according to Gautier.

The San Francisco Municipal Railway 19-Polk bus line has been rerouted in both directions due to the closure, according to Muni officials.

