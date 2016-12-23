Storm-Related Flight Delays Hit SFO, San Jose Airports

BAY AREA (CBS SF) — The storm hitting the Bay Area Friday has resulted in flight delays and some cancellations at both San Francisco International Airport and Mineta San Jose International, according to airport representatives.

The delays are averaging about 45 to 60 minutes and so far airlines have reported 43 flight cancellations, which are affecting arrivals and departures about equally, mostly for short-haul flights up and down the West Coast, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Check On Airport Delays: SFO | SJC | OAK

Delays are hitting Mineta San Jose International Airport as well, but so far they are primarily affecting flights to Los Angeles because of earlier problems at LAX, airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.

The delays, averaging anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, could have a ripple effect throughout the day and could start to impinge upon flights to other regions, Barnes said.

“Ultimately, pack your patience,” Barnes said. “It’s the holiday rush and there’s weather.”

Travelers should check in with their airlines for flight status information, plan extra time to get to the airport and seriously consider using public transportation.

“Parking lots are pretty full,” Yakel said.

