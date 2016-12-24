Police Seek Belmont Package Thief Caught On Camera

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen taking a package from a Belmont home Tuesday afternoon.
A surveillance video at a home in the 500 block of Marine Avenue captured images of the man at around 1:15 p.m., according to public safety officials.
The suspect arrived at the home on a black bicycle, took the package and then left heading east on Marine View Avenue.
He was described as a light skinned man wearing a black T-shirt, tan cargo pants and black baseball cap with a white logo on the front. He was also carrying a tan backpack, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.
© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed