Police Seek Belmont Package Thief Caught On Camera

December 24, 2016 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Belmont Police, Crime, package theft, Package Thief, Porch Piracy, Porch Pirate

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen taking a package from a Belmont home Tuesday afternoon.

A surveillance video at a home in the 500 block of Marine Avenue captured images of the man at around 1:15 p.m., according to public safety officials.

The suspect arrived at the home on a black bicycle, took the package and then left heading east on Marine View Avenue.

He was described as a light skinned man wearing a black T-shirt, tan cargo pants and black baseball cap with a white logo on the front. He was also carrying a tan backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.

© Copyright 2016 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia