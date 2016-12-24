Santa Rosa CHP Takes Boy To School Christmas Play After His Family Crashes En Route

December 24, 2016 8:44 AM
Filed Under: CHP, Christmas, Holiday Season, Nativity Scene

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An elementary school child made it to school to sing in his Christmas play thanks to a California Highway Patrol officer who stopped to investigate a collision in Santa Rosa Tuesday evening.

Officer Kim Lemons stopped to investigate a collision on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near College Avenue when she learned that a family involved in the collision was on their way to their son’s play.

The boy was eager to sing in the play but the family did not think that even if they had their vehicle towed and they got a cab that they would make it to the play before it was over.

Lemons made arrangements for someone to take the boy to the play in a patrol vehicle. He arrived in time to sing in the performance with his class.

