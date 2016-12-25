Grammy-Award Winner George Michael Dies at 53

LONDON (CBS SF) – Best known for his music as part of the 80’s duo Wham! and a Grammy-winning solo artist, George Michael has died at the age of 53.
According to the BBC, Michael “passed away peacefully at home” in Goring in Oxfordshire. There were no suspicious circumstances.
Michael’s publicist released a statement “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.
“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”
In 1989, Michael won a Grammy for Album of The Year for “Faith” which include top charting songs like “Faith,” “Father Figure” and “I Want Your Sex.”
One Comment