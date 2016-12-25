Suspect Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Woman In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that left a woman dead Saturday evening in San Jose, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 6:43 p.m. to the 700 block of North 10th Street when someone reported a stabbing.

The officers found a woman with at least one stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, according to police.

The person arrested is the only suspect in the stabbing, police said.

The woman’s name is not being released until the medical examiner confirms her identify and notifies her next of kin.

The fatal stabbing is the city’s 47th homicide of 2016.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing is asked to call either Detective Sgt. Raul Martinez or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.