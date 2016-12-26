Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Vacaville Irrigation Canal On Christmas Eve

December 26, 2016 11:09 PM
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Police have identified the man who drowned in an irrigation canal in Vacaville on Christmas Eve as 42-year-old Jason Antonovich from Elmira.

Officers were called to a Solano County Irrigation District Canal behind Persimmon Circle around 7:30 a.m. on report of a person who appeared to be drowning and yelling for help.

By the time rescue crews responded to a gated entrance to the canal in the 2100 block of Alamo Drive, Antonovich had fully submerged into the water – which is 10 feet deep.

They had difficulty locating him and called in assistance from a California Highway Patrol Team as well as a Solano County dive team.

Antonovich was found near Alamo Drive and recovered from the canal just before 2 p.m., according to police.


 

