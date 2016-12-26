Raiders Star QB Derek Carr Surgery Scheduled For Tuesday

December 26, 2016 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Broken Fibula, Derek Carr, Leg, Oakland, Quarterback, Raiders, Surgery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after a devastating hit on the field Saturday.

Carr is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday to repair his broken leg.

It’s unlikely the 25-year-old will play even if the Raiders make the Superbowl.

Carr broke his fibula during the game against the Colts Saturday. The Raiders still walked away with a 33-25 win.

The injury cast a dark cloud over the best season for the Raiders (12-3) in 14 years.

The Raiders close out the regular season next week when they play in Denver.

Matt McGloin will take over as quarterback.

