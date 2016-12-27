Animal Control Officer Rescues Stranded Cat In San Francisco

December 27, 2016 5:10 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cat caught under a bridge now has food and a warm place to stay Tuesday night, all thanks to a San Francisco Animal Care and Control officer with a soft spot for felines.

The rescue was documented with photos and video tweeted by SFACC Officer Edith.

Officer Martinez saw the cat under the foot bridge at Geary and Webster near Japantown Monday.

He had to climb over the fence to get to her.

It took a minute, but Martinez was able to pull up part of the fence, pull her out and get the cat into a comfortable box.

The kitty is a bit emaciated and dehydrated, so she was excited to get a bit of food.

At first she couldn’t decide between the wet and dry food, but she settled on some meat paste. The cat is recovering well at SF Animal Care and Control.

 

