Bullets Riddle Bay Area Mall; Police Search For Shooter

PLEASANT HILL (CSB SF) – An evening of post-Christmas shopping was disrupted late Monday night when a gunman opened fire a Pleasant Hill mall, authorities said.

Pleasant Hill Police Sgt. Brian Leonard said 911 calls came in around 9:15 p.m. reporting gunshots at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

Arriving officers found numerous shell casings and damage to buildings in the mall.

“Witnesses say the shooter and victim had fled before the police arrive,” Leonard said.

The mall was open as were several restaurants and a Starbucks at the time of the shooting.

“Some businesses were hit. Some windows were broken,” Leonard said. “No bystanders were hit.”

Leonard said the shooting has left local residents shaken.

“This is the first shooting we have had in some time,” he said. “It can happen anywhere, anytime obviously.”