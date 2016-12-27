New Law Allows Hair Salons and Barbers To Serve Drinks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There may be a new sound coming out of your local barbershop or hair salon come January first.

Joining the buzz of the hair clippers and roar of hair dryers could be the sound of clanking glasses. As of January first, barbershops and beauty salons in California will be able to serve drinks to clients without an alcohol license.

While many salons and barbers have been doing this for years, the practice has actually been illegal.

The new law states that no more than 12 ounces of beer or six ounces of wine by the glass can be offered to a client for free. The beer or wine also can only be served during business hours and never later than 10 p.m.

The barbers and hair stylists also will be require to check a customer’s ID before pouring a drink.

Though a license or permit is not required for beauty salons and barbershops to serve complimentary beverages. The law states that it can only be done if the business is in good standing with the state board of barbering and cosmetology.